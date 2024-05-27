L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.25. 426,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,543. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,362 shares of company stock worth $15,889,110. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

