Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PHG opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 492,881 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 581,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.