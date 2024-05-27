Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

