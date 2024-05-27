Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Kamada Price Performance

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

