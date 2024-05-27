JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 2,209,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,683,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

