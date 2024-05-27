JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 2,209,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,683,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
