JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,376. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

