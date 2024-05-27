Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0011 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $1.95 million and $130,718.05 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011410 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,031.04 or 0.99993820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011616 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00113815 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00115963 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,455.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

