JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,747 shares during the period. CGI comprises 3.4% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $575,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CGI by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $104.19. 190,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

