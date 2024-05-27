JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 88,860 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,860 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $94,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.92. 405,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,662. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

