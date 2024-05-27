JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 728 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $807.43. 1,778,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $765.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $820.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

