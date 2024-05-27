JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 234,709 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,146,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.89. 1,496,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.