JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,796,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,586,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

