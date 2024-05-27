JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $48.66 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $48,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 789,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,343. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

