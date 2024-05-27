JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $101.38 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,512 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Enbridge worth $101,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $531,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,244. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

