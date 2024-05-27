JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.42. 12,212,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,029. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

