JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Cuts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,503,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,586 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 5.3% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned 1.37% of Brookfield worth $907,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 120.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 47.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 29.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 110.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield by 18.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $44.78. 1,302,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,160. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BN

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.