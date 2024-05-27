JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Cuts Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,335,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,224 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises approximately 2.2% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned about 5.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $366,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $100.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

