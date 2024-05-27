iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. 400,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

