iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $29,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
QUAL traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.52. 630,482 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08.
About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
