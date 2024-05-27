iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,264,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. 196,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.