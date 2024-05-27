iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

