iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up 0.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ILF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,740. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.