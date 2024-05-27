Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 585,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

