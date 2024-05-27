International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get International Paper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Trading Up 2.9 %

IP opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $334,570 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.