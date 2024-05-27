International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $12,754,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

