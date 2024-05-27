Insider Buying: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Buys 98,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,424.00.
Golden Dawn Minerals Price Performance
Shares of CVE:GOM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,242. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Golden Dawn Minerals
