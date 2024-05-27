Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HURN. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $646,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,734. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

