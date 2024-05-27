Human Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.04. 2,845,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,784. The company has a market cap of $610.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.