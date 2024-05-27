Human Investing LLC Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,234. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.