Human Investing LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

