Human Investing LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $807.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,932. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $820.60. The firm has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $765.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $693.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

