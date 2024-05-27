Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Raised to “Neutral” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $851.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.55. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

