Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Bought by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 375.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crystalline Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 179,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

