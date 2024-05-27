Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,165,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after acquiring an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,508. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

