Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.54. 1,051,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.