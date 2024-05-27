Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 3,653 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,635,000 after purchasing an additional 339,846 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,544,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.