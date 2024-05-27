Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 31,671 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,396. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

