Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 16,141 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

