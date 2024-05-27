Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 387,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

