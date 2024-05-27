Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,409 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

