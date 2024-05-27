Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 168.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 1.69% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 171,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 84,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GREK stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 53,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,931. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

