Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351,486 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 1,349,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,353. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

