Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,004. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

