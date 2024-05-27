Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EWW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.