Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,308 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.44. 19,946,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

