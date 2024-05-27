Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,601 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

FI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.34. 1,579,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

