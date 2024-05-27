Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 718.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $646.75. 2,615,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,346. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

