Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $322.87 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $322,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

