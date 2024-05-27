Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.82.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5,098.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 565,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 332,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

