Grin Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $146,592.68 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,523.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.77 or 0.00710077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00122190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00203302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00091506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.